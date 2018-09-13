Rudd gets 75-150 years in prison in cold-case murder of his 19-year-old bride

Less than a month after Donnie Rudd and Noreen Kumeta wed in 1973, Noreen died along a Barrington Hills road in what was ruled an accident. On Thursday, Rudd was sentenced to 75 to 150 years in prison for murdering her. Courtesy of Cindy Mulligan

One day shy of the 45th anniversary of the death of 19-year-old Noreen Kumeta along a lonely road in Barrington Hills, her husband Donnie Rudd was sentenced to 75 to 150 years in prison for her murder.

The sentence is likely to confine the 76-year-old Rudd to prison for the rest of his life.

I hope every killer who's out there and has yet to be caught looks at this case and knows they can never stop looking over their shoulder and waiting for that knock on the door," Assistant State's Attorney Maria McCarthy said after the sentence was handed down Thursday.

Rudd, a former lawyer, got away with murder for nearly half a century.

Authorities at the time bought his story that his car was run off the road in Barrington Hills on Sept. 14, 1973, and that Kumeta, whom he had married 27 days earlier, was thrown from the car, struck her head on a rock, and died.

But new findings after Kumeta's body was exhumed as part of the investigation into another mysterious death led to murder charges against Rudd.

"This was not a crime of passion," Cook County Judge Marc Martin said at the end of a lengthy court hearing. "This was cold, cunning, calculated, violent and motivated by greed."

Sentenced under 1973 laws, Rudd can be considered for parole after about 11 years.

According to prosecutors Rudd met Kumeta, his second wife, when they both worked at Quaker Oats in Barrington. Rudd, who was involved with another woman, married Kumeta after a whirlwind courtship. Weeks later, he killed her for $120,000 in insurance payouts, prosecutors said.

Kumeta's sisters Donna Haggerton and Karen Mezera initially believed Rudd's story about the car crash but say doubts eventually surfaced and were confirmed in 2013, when authorities exhumed Kumeta's body as they investigated the 1991 unsolved murder of one of Rudd's clients in Arlington Heights.

DuPage County forensic pathologist Dr. Hilary McElligott subsequently ruled Kumeta's death a homicide and police arrested Rudd, then living in Sugar Land, Texas, in December 2015.