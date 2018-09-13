Reports: Suburban Boy Scouts official charged with fraud

A top official with the Boy Scouts of America's Northeast Illinois Council is charged with illegally using its funds for personal expenses, the Highland Park News is reporting.

George Douglas Nelson, 51, of Deer Park, also faces charges of wire fraud and forgery following an indictment that came out Aug. 29, reports indicate.

The charges reportedly stem from his conduct while serving as Scout executive for the Northeast Illinois Council when the facility was headquartered in Highland Park. It has since moved to Vernon Hills.

Additional details are expected Friday when Nelson is scheduled to appear in bond court.

The Northeast Illinois Council oversees scouting in communities in northern Cook and Lake counties.