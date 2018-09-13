McHenry man guilty of wife's 2016 murder, faces 60 years prison

Anthony J. Harrison faces up to 60 years in prison when sentenced in Nov. 16.

A McHenry man who prosecutors say planned to burn down his house to hide his wife's stabbing death in 2016 has been found guilty of first-degree murder by a judge.

Anthony J. Harrison, 33, faces up to 60 years in prison after a McHenry County Judge James Cowlin found him guilty of killing Laura K. Harrison, 30, in June 2016.

A two-day bench trial was held at the Woodstock courthouse mid-August. Cowlin's verdict was issued Wednesday and he will sentence Harrison on Nov. 16, court records show.

According to prosecutors, Harrison called 911 for help after trying to kill himself June 6, 2016.

While on the phone with the dispatcher, Harrison said he killed his wife inside their house on the 4300 block of West Parkway Avenue two days earlier.

When police went to Harrison's house, he again said he killed his wife, and authorities found the body of Laura Harrison, who had been stabbed, beaten and strangled, prosecutors said.

Authorities also learned that shortly after killing his wife, Anthony Harrison bought items to try to destroy or conceal evidence, and it appeared he planned to burn down his house with her body inside, prosecutors said.

An autopsy showed Laura Harrison, formerly of Naperville, died of a stab wounds and other injuries to her neck.

Anthony Harrison has been held at the McHenry County jail since his arrest in June 2016. He was initially treated at the scene for injuries but later flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Harrison is next due in court Sept. 26, when the McHenry County Public Defender's Office will argue for a new trial, court records show. This action is a necessary step for an appeal.

McHenry County assistant state's attorneys Robert Zalud, Randi Freese and Scott Jacobson prosecuted the case. Harrison must serve 100 percent of his prison sentence.