Great America aims to hire 800 workers for Halloween and winter events

Six Flags Great America will be hiring around 800 additional employees to staff the Gurnee park through the end of the year. The park's annual Halloween celebration Fright Fest kicks off on Saturday. Photo courtesy Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America will be hiring about 800 additional employees to staff the park through the end of the year. With the addition of Holiday in the Park, this season will be the longest in the Gurnee theme park's history. Photo courtesy Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America announced the hiring of about 800 additional employees to staff the Gurnee theme park through the end of the year -- and that it will dole out free admission tickets to applicants as an incentive.

Great America spokeswoman Tess Claussen said the park always has a late summer push for new workers, but this year officials are seeking more than usual because the season was extended by a new holiday event.

Great America announced in April it would join other Six Flags parks to stay open into the winter for Holiday in the Park, which will feature nightly tree-lighting ceremonies, fire pits for roasting marshmallows and holiday shows. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand.

The new season will begin on Friday, Nov. 23, and run weekends through Sunday, Dec. 23. It will run daily Dec. 26-31.

Claussen said the work to fill park with holiday decorations, including more than two million LED lights, began in July. She said about 40 percent of the lights have already been strung up.

The new workers will also staff the park during Fright Fest, which kicks off on Saturday. Claussen said this year the annual Halloween festival will feature a new haunted house filled with scenes from the upcoming horror movie "Hell Fest."

Applicants who complete an interview with the park will receive one free Six Flags Great America ticket. Once hired, new team members will receive a second free ticket after their paperwork has been processed. Hiring will take place at the park from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.