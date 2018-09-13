Chicago man sentenced to 17 years in prison for Naperville robbery

A Chicago man was sentenced to 17 years in prison Thursday for his role in the 2015 robbery of a known gambler in Naperville of more than $50,000.

Robert Chencinski, 47, of the 1900 block of Leavitt in Chicago. was sentenced after pleading guilty to a single count of robbery.

Prosecutors allege Chencinski and another man used a stolen car to trigger a minor traffic accident with the victim around 8 a.m. on Aug. 10 2015, near the intersection of Bailey and Shepherd in an attempt to lure the victim, a known gambler, from his car.

Police believe Chencinski and the other man targeted the victim and followed him from a nearby casino.

After beating and robbing the victim, the men fled in a small, black stolen car before ditching it near the intersection of Aurora and Thornapple roads when police attempted to stop them.

Both suspects tried to run away, but Chencinski was immediately caught. The second man remains at large.

"Mr. Chencinski's decision to ambush, assault and rob an innocent man of more than $50,000 has indeed earned him every minute of the seventeen-year sentence handed down by Judge (Robert) Miller," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "This sentence sends the message that this type of brazen behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will carry significant consequences."

Police have said the second suspect is a thin white man, about 6 feet tall, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Chencinski must serve at least half of his sentence and he will receive credit for the three years he has been in custody in DuPage County Jail, held on $300,000 bail.