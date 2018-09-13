After power failure, Wauconda District 118 classes to resume Friday

hello

Classes were canceled at all Wauconda Unit School District 118 campuses Thursday because the main electrical line running to Wauconda High School failed, but are expected to resume as scheduled Friday.

The failure affected the other schools because the main line provides power for districtwide computer and phone systems.

The line was repaired later in the day Thursday, officials announced on social media, so classes will be held Friday.