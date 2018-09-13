 
News

After power failure, Wauconda District 118 classes to resume Friday

 
Daily Herald Report
Updated 9/13/2018 3:47 PM
hello
  • Classes were canceled at all Wauconda Unit School District 118 campuses Thursday because the main electrical line running to Wauconda High School failed. The problem was fixed later in the day and classes will resume as scheduled Friday.

      Classes were canceled at all Wauconda Unit School District 118 campuses Thursday because the main electrical line running to Wauconda High School failed. The problem was fixed later in the day and classes will resume as scheduled Friday. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

Classes were canceled at all Wauconda Unit School District 118 campuses Thursday because the main electrical line running to Wauconda High School failed, but are expected to resume as scheduled Friday.

The failure affected the other schools because the main line provides power for districtwide computer and phone systems.

The line was repaired later in the day Thursday, officials announced on social media, so classes will be held Friday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 