Ride on and rock out at annual Fall Fest

hello

Riders on Freak Out! defy gravity and reach for the stars at Des Plaines' Fall Fest, which takes place Friday-Sunday, Sept. 14-16, at Lake Park. Courtesy of Des Plaines Park District

Fall Fest, Des Plaines' favorite family-friendly festival, is back for its 10th year with more to do and see than ever before.

Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., will once again be transformed into a lakefront wonderland where kids of all ages can ride a giant Ferris wheel or climb the rock wall, challenge the Freak Out! ride or take it easy in the petting zoo, chow down on a corn dog and feast on funnel cake.

The event, created for the community by the Des Plaines Park District, the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce and the Des Plaines History Center, takes place from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, with free admission, free parking, and free concerts every day.

Fall Fest features a full carnival with dozens of rides and games. The KidZone! is where you'll find the rock-climbing wall, the petting zoo, family entertainment, face painting, and an interactive PlayZone.

At the History Center's Country Fair Tent, you can make a corn husk doll to take home, talk to costumed historical reënactors, and see the history of Des Plaines unfold in detailed displays.

Local and area restaurants showcase festival foods and beverages in the food court. This year, you can feast on specialties from Adreani's Pizzeria, Blackhawk BBQ and Seafood, Charcoal Delights, Cold Stone Creamery, Dumpling House, Little Jimmy's Italian Ices, Midwest Citrus Smashers, Moretti's Ristorante, the Munch on This food truck, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Restaurant Mexico, and Sunrise Grill.

Families can relax and eat in the dining tent, which is just steps away from the main entertainment stage.

"It's our best lineup ever," said Andrea Biwer, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. "There's truly something delicious for everyone to enjoy."

Kids and families are the focus of Fall Fest. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., there are unlimited carnival rides for $25 per person, so everyone can enjoy all the different attractions. The KidZone! is open Saturday and Sunday until 7 p.m.

On Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., kids can cast their bait and try to land a big one in the free Lake Opeka Fishing Derby, sponsored by the Izaak Walton League -- free worms included.

On Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., there's a custom car show that's open to classics, antiques, American muscle cars, and hot rods. From 3 to 5 p.m., the team from SHE 100.3 FM will be on hand with music, games, and prizes.

"Free entertainment is always a big draw for Fall Fest, and this year's lineup is full of your favorite local bands," said Don Miletic, executive director of the park district.

On the Main Stage Friday night are Hello Weekend and Hi Infidelity. On Saturday, see Gregory Robert and the Brat Pack at noon, and Rosie & the Rivets at 1:30 p.m. Semple Band rocks at 4 p.m., and ARRA hits the stage at 6:30 p.m. Mike & Joe headline at 9 p.m.

Serendipity performs at noon on Sunday, followed by rockers Generation. Local band 7th heaven headlines at 5 p.m. to close out the entertainment for this year.

For details, visit www.FallFestDesPlaines.com.