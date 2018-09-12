Naperville man faces child porn charges

hello

A 44-year-old Naperville man has been charged with three counts of child pornography and is being held on $150,000 bond in the Will County jail, authorities said Wednesday.

Naperville police said they joined with investigators from Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow's Crimes Against Children Unit to execute a search warrant on Tuesday on the 2200 block of Salisbury Drive after a joint investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography.

As a result of the investigation and search warrant, Victor H. Linares was arrested and charged with three counts of child pornography. The charges are felonies that carry a potential sentence of probation to seven years in prison upon conviction.