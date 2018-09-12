 
News

Mount Prospect hosting open house at site of new fire department HQ

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/12/2018 2:21 PM
hello

Mount Prospect will hold an open house Sept. 25 to show off the site of its new fire department headquarters and answer residents' questions about the planned facility.

Visitors to the 6 to 8 p.m. event will have a chance to tour the former bank building at 111 E. Rand Road and view conceptual floor plans, elevations and renderings of how village officials expect the finished product to appear.

The village board bought the building in May for about $1.48 million and expects to spend another $8.9 million converting it into a fire station. Fire department officials say the new headquarters will place firefighters within four minutes of 97 percent of the village, up from 83 percent with the current headquarters downtown.

"It will also enhance emergency response to Prospect High School and the community north of Euclid Avenue," Fire Chief Brian Lambel said in an announcement of the upcoming open house.

Funding for the project comes through two bond sales that village officials say should not affect property taxes.

A portion of the open house also will be dedicated to an update on construction of a new police station at 799 Biermann Court, in the Kensington Business Center, officials said. It will include floor plan information, elevations and exterior renderings of the building.

The village board bought the Biermann Court site earlier this year for $5.1 million and expects to spend about $27 million in all converting the building into a police station.

Representatives from village administration, community development, finance, public works, police and fire departments will be at the open house, as well as the design and construction teams for each project.

Construction on both projects is expected to begin in spring 2019, with work expected to take about a year for each.

Related Coverage
Mount Prospect issues bonds to fund new police, fire headquarters
Related Article
Mount Prospect issues bonds to fund new police, fire headquarters
 
Less borrowing in new plan to fund Mount Prospect police, fire HQ
Related Article
Less borrowing in new plan to fund Mount Prospect police, fire HQ
 
Related Article
Mount Prospect hires firms to lead new fire station project
 
Mount Prospect buys building for new fire station
Related Article
Mount Prospect buys building for new fire station
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 