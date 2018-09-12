Feder: Van Dyke trial to air on CLTV

Cable news channel CLTV will broadcast live coverage of the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014. Associated Press/December 2015

Cable news channel CLTV will broadcast live coverage of the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014, Robert Feder writes. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Vincent Gaughan approved the request this week by Tribune Broadcasting, parent company of CLTV and WGN-Channel 9. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.