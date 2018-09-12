Feder: Van Dyke trial to air on CLTV
Updated 9/12/2018 6:25 AM
Cable news channel CLTV will broadcast live coverage of the trial of Jason Van Dyke, the Chicago police officer charged with the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014, Robert Feder writes. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Vincent Gaughan approved the request this week by Tribune Broadcasting, parent company of CLTV and WGN-Channel 9. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
