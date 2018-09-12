Bolingbrook man charged with theft at Wlllowbrook Target

hello

A Bolingbrook man has been accused of attempting to alter the price of computer equipment while using a self-checkout machine at the Willowbrook Target.

Ryan Stowers, 38, of the 50 block of Castle Court, is charged with one count each of burglary and retail theft. His bail was set at $5,000.

Prosecutors say Stowers entered the store at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday and brought items, including Swedish Fish and two routers, to a self-checkout aisle.

When Stowers scanned the routers, prosecutors say, he covered the bar code with his left hand and pretended he was scanning the items, but instead was scanning a bar code he had attached to his wrist using rubber bands. It is alleged that the bar code Stowers actually scanned for the routers priced them at $49.99 each when the actual price was $99 for one of the routers and $179 for the other. He paid full price for the Swedish Fish.

A store loss prevention officer detained Stowers as he attempted to leave with the items, reports said.

"Once again, we have a defendant who allegedly traveled to DuPage County to commit a crime," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement. "Thanks to the well-trained eyes of the loss prevention officer, (Stowers') alleged attempt at obtaining these expensive electronics at a significantly reduced price was thwarted."

Stowers' next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 10, for arraignment in front of Judge Jeffrey MacKay.