Barrington High sweethearts to remember school on wedding day

hello

Algonquin residents and Barrington High School graduates Tony Rios and Danni Shanahan will be getting married Saturday, Sept. 15. After the ceremony, the couple and their wedding party will take pictures outside Barrington High, where Rios and Shanahan met in 2006. Courtesy of Tony Rios

Two Barrington High School sweethearts won't forget their former campus when it comes to their wedding day Saturday.

Danni Shanahan and Tony Rios will tie the knot at Barrington's White House on Main Street in the village's downtown. After the ceremony, the couple and their wedding party will make a short drive west to take pictures outside Barrington High, where Rios and Shanahan met in 2006.

Shanahan, 28, and Rios, 29, thought it would be nice to pay tribute to the place where their relationship began and laid a foundation for who they are today. They met on a bench outside the main gymnasium.

"We've been together since high school," said Rios, a 2007 graduate, "so we're pretty much like high school sweethearts. We just wanted to incorporate that into some of our wedding pictures. So, pretty much anywhere where it says 'Barrington High School.' We're thinking maybe like the front of the building, or where the LED screen is out front, or maybe like the bench."

Rios said the wedding party will depart for the reception in Schaumburg after the photos are done at Barrington High. Shanahan, who graduated in 2008, and Rios live in an eastern section of Algonquin that he said is about 30 seconds from his parents' house in Barrington Hills.