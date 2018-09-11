Sister Helen Prejean to speak at Archdiocese of Chicago event Friday

Anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean, made famous through her book "Dead Man Walking" and the film based upon it, will discuss her experiences Friday, Sept. 14, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago.

The Archdiocese of Chicago is hosting "An Evening with Sister Helen Prejean," beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the cathedral auditorium, 730 N. Wabash Ave. Admission is $5 and all ages are welcome.

Prejean will speak about her advocacy and serving as a spiritual adviser to men and women on death row. She began her prison ministry in 1981 when she dedicated her life to the poor of New Orleans.

While living in the St. Thomas housing project, she became pen pals with Patrick Sonnier, the convicted killer of two teenagers, sentenced to die in the electric chair of Louisiana's Angola State Prison.