Second juvenile in custody for armed robbery in Round Lake Park

A second juvenile has been arrested and is facing charges for an armed robbery on the 300 block of Elder Drive of Round Lake Park, authorities said.

The second 17-year-old juvenile is accused of robbing someone at knife point in a garage at about 7 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. The offenders took a cellphone and jewelry.

One suspect was taken into custody by officers Sunday. The second 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody Monday.

The second juvenile is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated armed robbery, robbery and battery, police said.

Both juveniles have been taken to the Depke Juvenile Detention Center near Vernon Hills, authorities said. Their next court dates are unknown.