Round Lake notification system:

The village of Round Lake has launched of a new CodeRED community notification system to send important alerts and time-sensitive messages to staff members and residents. Residents are encouraged to visit public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFACD0010925 to sign up for the new CodeRED alert system. People who register will immediately start receiving informative and potentially life-saving alerts. For more information, visit the villages website at eroundlake.com.