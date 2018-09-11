Autopsy: Elgin victim was shot multiple times

Shaprie Smith-Tate, 25, died after she was shot multiple times early Sunday outside a bar in Elgin, authorities said. Courtesy of Gary Millsapp

A 25-year-old woman killed in a shooting outside an Elgin bar Sunday died from multiple gunshot wounds, preliminary autopsy results show.

Shaprie Smith-Tate, 25, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m. Sunday, in the emergency room of Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, according to the Kane County Coroner's office.

She previously was identified by Elgin police as Shaprie Smith.

Her uncle, Gary Millsapp of Elgin, said Smith-Tate was married with four children, all boys. He declined to say more.

The shooting took place about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, in the parking lot of D Hangout Bar and Grill, 550 S. McLean Boulevard. Police said three women, including Smith-Tate, were taken to local hospitals by emergency responders and an injured man drove himself to the hospital.

Elgin police said an argument involving several people outside the bar led to the shooting. Investigators believe Smith-Tate knew the suspect, police say.

The investigation is ongoing, Police Chief Ana Lalley said.

"We are ensuring that our investigation is thorough and accurate, and it takes time," she said.

Toxicology samples were sent to a lab for testing, according to the coroner's office.