Texas officer faces manslaughter charge in neighbor's death

"Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, stands on a ledge next to a memorial during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Cynthia Johnson, Botham Jean's girlfriend, stands up as she is comforted by another churchgoer during a prayer service for Jean at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 in Dallas. Botham Jean was shot and killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Allison Jean embraces hers son's friends following a prayer vigil for Botham Shem Jean at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Dallas. He was shot by a Dallas police officer in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Allison Jean gives remarks about her son, Botham Shem Jean, as she is comforted by her daughter during a prayer vigil for her son at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Dallas. He was shot by a Dallas police officer in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Allison Jean, mother of Botham Shem Jean, sings during a prayer vigil for her son at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Dallas. He was shot by a Dallas police officer in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall and State Senator Royce West listen as people ask questions regarding Botham Shem Jean following an African American Leadership summit on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 at Paul Quinn College in Dallas. Jean was shot by a Dallas police officer in his home on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Jean's family lawyer Lee Merritt gives talks to members of the press following a prayer vigil for Botham Shem Jean at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Dallas. He was shot by a Dallas police officer in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Allison Jean raises her hands in the air as she leans on her son, Grant, 15, during a prayer service for her son and Grant's brother Botham Jean at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 in Dallas. Botham Jean was shot and killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

This Sept. 21, 2017, photo provided by Harding University in Search, Ark., shows Botham Jean leading worship at a university presidential reception in Dallas. Authorities said Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, that a Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed Jean, a neighbor, after she said she mistook his apartment for her own. The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. (Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP)

This photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office shows Amber Renee Guyger. Guyger, a Dallas police officer, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, on a manslaughter warrant in the shooting of a black man at his home, Texas authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release that Guyger was booked into the Kaufman County Jail and that the investigation is ongoing. It said no additional information is available at this time. (Kaufman County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings listens after talking to the congregation during a prayer service for Botham Jean at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 in Dallas. Botham Jean was shot and killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

DALLAS -- A white Dallas police officer who shot and killed a black neighbor in his home and later said she mistook his apartment for her own parked on the wrong floor of the complex's garage after getting home from work that night, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Mike Rawlings disclosed the detail about the investigation into the Thursday night killing of 26-year-old Botham Jean on Sunday, which was when the officer, Amber Guyger, was arrested on a manslaughter charge.

Guyger, 30, was booked into the Kaufman County Jail after being taken into custody, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release, noting that it wouldn't be releasing any additional information because the investigation is ongoing. A jail employee said Guyger was released on bond.

Many questions remain about the shooting. But on Monday , the Dallas County medical examiner's office said that he died of a gunshot wound to the chest and that it had ruled his death a homicide.

Lawyers for Jean's family had been calling for Guyger's arrest, saying the fact that she had remained free days after the shooting showed she was receiving favorable treatment. Shortly before her arrest was announced, they held a Sunday night news conference in which they pleaded again for her to be taken into custody and said their team had presented prosecutors with new evidence -- a witness and video footage. They didn't provide details.

The family's attorneys weren't available to comment after the arrest came.

On Saturday, one of the attorneys, S. Lee Merritt, said the man's loved ones weren't calling on authorities to jump to conclusions or to deny Guyger her right to due process. But he said they wanted Guyger "to be treated like every other citizen, and where there is evidence that they've committed a crime, that there's a warrant to be issued and an arrest to be made."

The group Mothers Against Police Brutality said the arrest is a "first step" toward justice and accountability but should have come sooner. Co-founder Sara Mokuria said the group expects transparency in the case going forward.

Police Chief U. Renee Hall said the day after the shooting that her department was seeking manslaughter charges against Guyger, 30, a four-year veteran of the police force. But Hall said Saturday that the Texas Rangers, who have taken over the investigation, asked her department to hold off because they had learned new information and wanted to investigate further before a warrant was issued.

Meanwhile, Jean's family also hired attorney Benjamin Crump, who is best known for representing the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown.

According to police, Guyger shot and killed Jean after returning in uniform to the South Side Flats, where they both had apartments, following her shift. She reported the shooting to dispatchers and told officers who responded that she had mistaken Jean's apartment for her own.

Hall said Guyger's blood was drawn at the scene so that it could be tested for alcohol and drugs, but authorities haven't released the test results.

Jean's mother, Allison Jean, wondered whether race could have been a factor. Her son, who grew up in the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia before attending college in Arkansas, is black. Guyger is white.

"If it was a white man, would it have been different? Would she have reacted differently?" Allison Jean said Friday.

Jean wasn't the first person shot by Guyger. She shot another man, Uvaldo Perez, on May 12, 2017, while on duty, but she wasn't charged.

According to an affidavit in the case filed against Perez, police were looking for a suspect when Guyger and another officer were called to assist a third. Perez got out of a car and became combative with Guyger and another officer. A struggle began and Guyger fired her Taser at Perez, who then wrested it away from her. She then drew her gun and fired, wounding Perez in the abdomen.

Sgt. Mike Mata, president of Dallas' largest police employee organization, the Dallas Police Association, on Saturday called for an "open, transparent and full investigation of the event," the Dallas Morning News reported. He described Jean as an "amazing individual" and said that "if the grand jury deems necessary, this officer should have to answer for her actions in a court of law in Dallas County."

Friends and family gathered Saturday at the Dallas West Church of Christ to remember Jean, who had been working for accounting firm PwC since graduating in 2016 from Harding University in Arkansas, where he often led campus religious services as a student. They described Jean as a devout Christian and a talented singer.

Miller reported from Oklahoma City. Associated Press writer David Warren contributed to this report.