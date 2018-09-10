Round Lake Citizen Police Academy starts Thursday

hello

Round Lake residents who would like to learn the world of law enforcement are encouraged to join the Round Lake Citizens Police Academy, which begins Thursday.

The 10-week course will be packed with every facet of being a police officer. During the two-hour sessions, participants will learn about everything from drug and gang intelligence to homicide investigations to DUI traffic stops. Participants will go on field trips and complete hands-on scenarios.

Sessions take place from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, at the Round Lake Police Department Community Room, 741 W. Town Line Road.

Those interested in applying can pick up an application at the Round Lake Police Department records, or complete the online application at eroundlake.com.