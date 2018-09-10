Mount Prospect police release sketch of suspect in suspicious incident

Police are seeking to identify this man in connection with a suspicious incident Aug. 30 in Mount Prospect. Courtesy of Mount Prospect Police Department

Mount Prospect police released a composite sketch Monday of a man involved in a suspicious incident late last month and renewed calls for the public's help identifying him.

According to police, the man was standing at the corner of Circle Drive and Frost Drive about 4 p.m. Aug. 30, when a 12-year-old girl was walking her dog nearby. As she passed the man, police said, he engaged her in inappropriate conversation of a sexual nature then got into a car and left the area.

Officers searched the area for the male and vehicle, but were unable to locate either.

The man is described as a black male, 5'08" to 5'10" tall, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and brown pants. The vehicle is described as a four-door, black sedan.

Anyone recognizing the man is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Department Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect by calling (847) 590-7867 or texting MPPD and your tip to 274637. Tips made through Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect that lead to the arrest and prosecution of the offenders could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.