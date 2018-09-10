Last Midweek Break on the Lake is Wednesday

The last Midweek Break on the Lake for 2018 will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, off Hook Drive west of Route 83.

The free event overlooking Hook Lake features live music, comedians, food, and drinks. Food, adult beverages, and soft drinks are available for purchase.

Featured comedians are Aaron Branch, Melissa Richelle, and Mike Stricker. Musical groups include The Jazzies, Alvin Santner Quartet, Chapin Jazz X-tet, and Thomas Power Quartet.