Last Midweek Break on the Lake is Wednesday
Updated 9/10/2018 9:41 AM
hello
The last Midweek Break on the Lake for 2018 will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, off Hook Drive west of Route 83.
The free event overlooking Hook Lake features live music, comedians, food, and drinks. Food, adult beverages, and soft drinks are available for purchase.
Featured comedians are Aaron Branch, Melissa Richelle, and Mike Stricker. Musical groups include The Jazzies, Alvin Santner Quartet, Chapin Jazz X-tet, and Thomas Power Quartet.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.