Judge won't allow cameras in arraingment of 'heinous' West Chicago murder

From left, Saul Ruiz, Francisco Alvarado, Tia Brewer and Jesus Jurado Correa have been charged in the murder of Luis Guerrero.

Editors note: This story has beren updated to say a judge denied camera's in the courtroom during the arraignments of the four people charged.

DuPage County Court Judge George Bakalis denied a motion Monday from a Daily Herald reporter on behalf of all news media to allow one still photographer and one videographer in the arraignment of four individuals for what authorities described as a "brutal and heinous" killing in West Chicago.

Bakalis said he was denying the motion because the individuals were denied bail and he didn't want to give the impression of guilt by having the four defendants appear in media reports wearing orange jumpsuits and shackles.

Bakalis said the defendants' appearances could prejudice future jury pools. The defendants were not in the courtroom Monday.

First-degree murder charges were filed against 18-year-old Francisco Alvarado, 16-year-old Tia Brewer, 18-year-old Saul Ruiz and 18-year-old Jesus Correa.

The four are accused of strangling their 18-year-old victim, Luis Guerrero, with a belt, stabbing him 16 times, lighting him on fire and running over him with a Jeep SUV, then leaving him to die in a fire pit in a West Chicago field.

The arraignments of all four suspects will be held Sept. 17.