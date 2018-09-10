Former Mundelein Trustee Jim Nutschnig remembered as thoughtful public servant

Former Mundelein Trustee Jim Nutschnig is being remembered as a kind man and a thoughtful public servant.

Nutschnig, 72, who served on the village board for 22 years, died Saturday as his home in Wisconsin.

A Chicago native, Nutschnig was in the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He later worked at Motorola.

Nutschnig led Cub Scout and Girl Scout groups and was a Little League Baseball coach, too.

Nutschnig was a member of Mundelein's plan commission and was elected to the village board in 1991. He served until 2013, becoming the senior member of the panel during his tenure.

Trustee Ray Semple served with Nutschnig for many years. He recalled Nutschnig's big smile and likable personality.

Semple also remembered Nutschnig's ability to mediate issues "in a way that kept nearly everyone happy."

"He always had the best interests of the village of Mundelein in his many votes," Semple said. "He was a good man."

Mayor Steve Lentz was a trustee with Nutschnig, too. Lentz called him conscientious and kind.

"(I) always considered him a friend," Lentz said. "He will be missed."

Semple, Lentz and other village officials shared memories of Nutschnig at the start of Monday's village board meeting.

Visitation will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kristan Funeral Home, 219 W. Maple Ave., Mundelein. A funeral Mass will be said at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Santa Maria del Popolo Chapel, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Interment will follow in Ivanhoe Cemetery in Mundelein.

Nutschnig's survivors include: his wife, Judy; two children; four grandchildren; and a brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis de Sales School in Lake Zurich or the Knight Fund at St. Joseph's Knight Fund of Libertyville.