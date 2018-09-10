Costume Swap-O-Rama in Grayslake Sept. 29
Updated 9/10/2018 9:41 AM
The Grayslake Area Public Library is collecting clean, gently used children's Halloween costumes until Sept. 22 for the Kids' Halloween Costume Swap-O-Rama, to be held Saturday, Sept. 29.
Those who donate a costume will receive one ticket per costume to shop from 10 a.m. to noon. Non-ticket holders can shop between noon and 1 p.m.
Costumes must be in good to excellent condition, with no rips, tears, or stains, and be complete. Entrance and costume selection is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations of kids' costumes without swapping is appreciated.
Visit www.grayslake.info or call (847) 223-5313 for more information.
