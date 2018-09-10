Body of missing Glenview kayaker recovered in Highland Park

The body of a Glenview man who had been missing since his kayak capsized on Lake Michigan Aug. 27 has been found near Highland Park, authorities said Monday.

A passer-by on Saturday morning discovered Sebastian Duncan, 20, along Openlands Lake Michigan Shoreline near Fort Sheridan, authorities said.

Highland Park police and firefighters removed the body from the water and the Lake County coroner's office performed a forensic exam Sunday that positively identified the body as Duncan's, officials said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said Duncan disappeared when he and another kayaker hit rough waters after launching from Highland Park about 9 p.m. Aug. 27. The other man was able to swim to shore and seek help after both kayaks took on water and overturned.

Officials said neither man was wearing a life jacket.