17 years for Wheeling man in home invasion, attack on woman

A 40-year-old man who authorities say attacked a Wheeling woman in May in a case of mistaken identity was sentenced to 17 years in prison, according to court records.

Guillermo Mora-Flores of Wheeling pleaded guilty to home invasion causing injury, court records show. Mora-Flores, who prosecutors said was on probation for a 2015 misdemeanor battery at the time of the attack, received credit for 87 days in custody, court records show. He was also ordered to play $674 in fines.

Authorities say Mora-Flores entered the woman's unlocked home the morning of May 31 grabbed her around the throat and struck her because he believed she had lodged a complaint against him several years earlier.

Prosecutors say the woman does not know Mora-Flores and is not the same person involved in the 2015 misdemeanor battery case.

When the woman returned home from walking her daughter to school, Mora-Flores confronted her in the bathroom, grabbed her by the neck, threw her into the bathtub and struck her, saying she was "going to pay," according to prosecutors.

An Uber driver watched Mora-Flores leave the victim's residence and enter his car, which was parked in front of the Uber vehicle, prosecutors said.

The woman called police and both she and the Uber driver described Mora-Flores to authorities.