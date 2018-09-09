Woman killed, three injured in Elgin shooting

hello

A woman was killed and three others were injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in Elgin.

One woman was killed and two others injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in the parking lot of an Elgin business, police say.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was one of three shooting victims police found about 12:23 a.m. Sunday when responding to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of South McLean Boulevard, authorities said.

A man also injured in the shooting took himself to a hospital for treatment. According to police, two of the surviving victims were treated and released from a hospital, while the third remains hospitalized.

Police said the case is a homicide investigation and the suspect was known to victim.

Anyone with information can provide anonymous tips or information via the police department's crime line at (847) 695-4195 or by texting 847-411 and including the ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.