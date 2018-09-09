Two traditions meet as criterium, parade share space in Winfield

High-speed cyclists shared top billing with slow-going floats, marching bands and candy-tossing politicians, as two Winfield traditions came together Sunday.

For the first time, the Winfield Criterium bicycle races took place in conjunction with the town's annual Good Old Days festival, a move organizers hoped would build a synergy and larger spectator base for both longtime events.

The 19th annual criterium featured hundreds of cyclists pedaling as fast as 30 mph along a 1-mile course for up to $3,000 in prize money.

The races ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., taking an approximately hourlong break for the Good Old Days parade, which traversed some of the same village streets.

Along with the parade, Sunday's festival highlights included the plastic duck race down the DuPage River, historic trolley rides, a carnival and live music.