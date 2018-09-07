Toni Preckwinkle to form exploratory committee for mayor's race
Updated 9/7/2018 1:01 PM
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will announce plans to form an exploratory committee for a run for mayor in the coming days, a representative for Preckwinkle said on Friday.
The announcement won't be a definite yes or no about her stepping into the race, the representative said. She joins a growing list of people considering running.
Preckwinkle considered a run in 2014 but dropped out, because of a "commitment to reform" within the county.
