Possible fatal hit-and-run at St. Charles resort
Updated 9/7/2018 2:47 PM
A Plainfield man may have been killed by a car Thursday night in the parking lot of the Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles.
St. Charles police and firefighters were called at 9:20 p.m. for a report of an unconscious, unresponsive person.
The victim, Earl K. Hagen, 61, was dead, and had injuries to his upper body indicating he may have been struck by a vehicle, according to a news release from police.
The police, the DuPage County coroner and the DuPage County State's Attorney's office are investigating.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (630) 377-4435. Anonymous tips may be left at (866) 378-4267.
