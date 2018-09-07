Naperville cops suspect 2 Chicago men in car theft

Two Chicago men have been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle earlier this week in Naperville.

Police responded around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to a 911 call from a resident on the 500 block of Apple River Drive about someone dressed in dark clothing trying to enter a vehicle parked in their neighbor's driveway.

Responding officers found several people walking in the area, including two who had arrived in a vehicle that had been stolen in Chicago.

Charged are Maurice K. Boyd, 20, of the 7200 block of South Langley Avenue, and Zachary T. Davis, 19, of the 7000 block of South Clyde Avenue.

Police said they are continuing to investigate several motor vehicle burglaries reported Sept. 4 and previous mornings as well as additional individuals who were located during their probe.

Police also are trying to find the owners of items recovered during the arrest of the Chicago men. Anyone who was a victim of a burglary to a motor vehicle between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4 is asked to call Detective Julie Lardino at (630) 420-8488.