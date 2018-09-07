 
Crime

Naperville cops suspect 2 Chicago men in car theft

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/7/2018 5:03 PM
hello
  • Maurice K. Boyd

    Maurice K. Boyd

  • Zachary T. Davis

    Zachary T. Davis

Two Chicago men have been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle earlier this week in Naperville.

Police responded around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to a 911 call from a resident on the 500 block of Apple River Drive about someone dressed in dark clothing trying to enter a vehicle parked in their neighbor's driveway.

Responding officers found several people walking in the area, including two who had arrived in a vehicle that had been stolen in Chicago.

Charged are Maurice K. Boyd, 20, of the 7200 block of South Langley Avenue, and Zachary T. Davis, 19, of the 7000 block of South Clyde Avenue.

Police said they are continuing to investigate several motor vehicle burglaries reported Sept. 4 and previous mornings as well as additional individuals who were located during their probe.

Police also are trying to find the owners of items recovered during the arrest of the Chicago men. Anyone who was a victim of a burglary to a motor vehicle between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4 is asked to call Detective Julie Lardino at (630) 420-8488.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 