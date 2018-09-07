Mundelein High School hosting Financial Aid Night

Mundelein High School Guidance Department will host Financial Aid Night at the high school Thursday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. in Spanish and at 7:30 p.m. in English. All aspects of financial aid including scholarships and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be included in the discussion. Jhoanna Vega-Rocha from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission will be on hand to offer advice and answer questions. A FAFSA Completion Workshop will be held at MHS on Wednesday, Oct. 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. Spanish assistance will be available.