Missing Lake County teen located
Updated 9/8/2018 2:46 PM
Lake County sheriff's police said Saturday that a 13-year-old girl missing from her home in Warren Township has been located in Maywood.
Police Friday had issued an alert of the search for the girl. They said she had run away previously and been located in Maywood and Chicago.
