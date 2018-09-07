Gurnee Park District to celebrate 50th birthday Saturday

hello

Viking Park in Gurnee will be the site of the Gurnee Park District's 50th birthday celebration. Daily Herald file photo, 2017

The Gurnee Park District is throwing a big party Saturday at Viking Park to celebrate its 50th year, and everyone in the community is invited.

The free event, which begins at 4 p.m., will feature live music, a car show, and a cadre of food trucks including Dickey's Barbeque Pit and Depidy Dawg Ice Cream. There will also be a KidZone on the west side of the park that will feature a village of bounce houses, face-painting and temporary hair-painting, and a free throw contest at 5 p.m.

"We're taking pieces from our bigger events and putting it all together," said Deanna Angelini Johann, park district spokeswoman. Planning for the event began in February.

Jennifer Gilbert, director of marketing and community relations, said officials wanted the events to reflect what the park district has provided to the community for the last half century.

Viking Park is the district's flagship park and it's also where the district got its start, making it a fitting place for the big celebration, Gilbert said.

On Sept. 7, 1968, voters approved a measure establishing the Gurnee Park District. In 1971, it purchased 29 acres of the Viking Park property from the village. In 1973 and 1974, the district renovated the park, restored the on-site dance hall, added new restroom facilities and a baseball field.

"As we've seen Gurnee grow, Viking Park has remained a landmark of the park district and the community," Gilbert said.

The district now includes 28 park sites, 25 playgrounds, two community centers, two fitness centers, 23 basketball courts, 21 soccer fields, 16 baseball and softball fields, a sled hill and an outdoor pickleball complex.

Beyond just building those facilities over the years, the district's leadership has been responsible in their stewardship, Gilbert said.

"Anyone can build a park -- it's up to us to maintain it," she said.

Gilbert said she hopes the community comes out to celebrate.

"I've been a resident most of my life and have spent 10 years with the park district and am proud of what we have to offer," she said. "We never disappoint with a good time in our parks."