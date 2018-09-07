Feder: Four journalists win Studs Terkel Awards
Updated 9/7/2018 6:37 AM
Four longtime Chicago journalists have been named recipients of 2018 Studs Terkel Awards by Public Narrative, the nonprofit community media organization. They are: Dahleen Glanton, columnist for the Chicago Tribune; Odette Yousef, reporter for Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM; Kathy Chaney, assistant audience engagement editor of the Sun-Times; and Michael Spencer Green, photojournalist for The Associated Press. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.
