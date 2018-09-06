Fox Valley police reports

Carpentersville

• A resident in the 700 block of Alma Court reported Tuesday that someone damaged the front door to his apartment and flattened two tires on his vehicle.

• Someone used a permanent marker to draw on a vehicle parked in the 0-100 block of Meadowdale Court.

• Jakaia A. Franklin, 25, of Carpentersville, was charged Monday with retail theft, police said. She is accused of stealing $20 worth of groceries from Walmart on Lake Marian Road.

• Jose Aburto, 22, of Lake in the Hills, was charged Sunday with possession of cannabis, Carpentersville police said. Officers said they found him with about 22 grams of a substance containing marijuana.

• Felipe Speraggi-Jornet, 21, of Warrenville, and Mark Crisostomo, 20, of DeKalb, were each charged Sunday with retail theft, Carpentersville records show. They are accused of trying to steal 27 DVDs from Walmart.

• Ameshia Jackson, 29, of Carpentersville, was charged Saturday with retail theft, police said. She is accused of stealing $39 worth of board games from Walmart.

• Two hover boards, valued at $396 total, were reported stolen Aug. 31 from Walmart.