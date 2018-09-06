Feder: NBC 5 names Katie Kim weekend morning anchor
Updated 9/6/2018 6:54 AM
Katie Kim, a reporter at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, has been promoted to weekend morning news anchor. While continuing to work with the NBC 5 Investigates unit during the week, she'll join anchor Susan Carlson on Saturday and Sunday mornings, according to an announcement Wednesday by Frank Whittaker, station manager and vice president of news at NBC 5. Read Robert Feder's observations on the media beat at robertfeder.com.
