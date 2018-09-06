At least eight vehicles criminally damaged in Elgin

hello

A string of incidents involving BB guns and thrown rocks has left at least eight cars damaged in Elgin, according to Elgin police Spokeswoman Kristie Hilton.

Incidents such as these are often done by juveniles, but not always, the police said.

The incidents occurred on eight blocks over the past couple nights, according to Hilton. The blocks were: 1700 block of Sheffield; 700 block of Canyon Lane; 0-100 block of Tivoli; 500 block of Hudson; 1100-1200 blocks of Royal; 900 block of Carol; 1600 block of Mark; and 1300 block of Getzelman.

The Elgin municipal code prohibits the possession of a loaded or uncased BB gun within city limits unless on private property. Nobody under 18 can use a BB gun without adult supervision, according to the code.

Illinois state law forbids the use of air rifles and BB guns on public land and prohibits anyone under 13 from using them unless a parent or guardian supervises.

Elgin police are still investigating the incidents, according to Hilton.