Arlington Heights man dies from injuries in bike crash

A 63-year-old Arlington Heights bicyclist who fell and struck his head Tuesday after colliding with an open car door has died from his injuries, authorities said Thursday.

Glenn Richmond was pronounced dead at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of head injuries suffered in the crash, which was reported at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday near Dunton Avenue and Thomas Street, police said.

Richmond, who was not wearing a helmet, hit his head on the pavement after striking the open door of a 2015 Kia Optima sedan. He was traveling southbound on Dunton when he hit the car, which was parked on the east side of the street and facing southbound, according to Arlington Heights police Cmdr. Greg Czernecki.

Its owner, who was retrieving belongings from inside the car, was struck in the back but uninjured.

Czernecki said it's too early to say if any citations will be issued, since a crash reconstruction team is still piecing together what happened.