2 dead in Niles crash involving Cook County Sheriff's squad car
Updated 9/6/2018 8:21 AM
Two people were killed Thursday morning in a crash involving a Cook County Sheriff's Police squad car at Dempster Street and Harlem Avenue in Niles, police said.
Police closed the intersection to investigate the crash.
According to ABC 7, the Cook County Sheriff's officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was being treated at an area hospital.
