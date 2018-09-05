Q&A with new Elgin police chief: 'I always want to do better'

Ana Lalley says her goal as Elgin's newest police chief is to continue to set the bar higher and ensure the department never stops improving.

"I love what I do. I love where I work," said Lalley, who was promoted in July. "I want to make sure we are doing the best we can do for the people in our community, and I want to make sure I do the best I can do for the officers."

Lalley, 43, grew up in Streamwood and has spent her whole career in Elgin, where she was hired in 1996. Here is an edited version of a conversation she had with the Daily Herald.

Q. Did you always want to be a police officer?

Lalley: I actually wanted to be an attorney. I liked the TV show "LA Law." When I went to College of DuPage, I took criminal justice classes and I was very interested in the investigative side. At the time, I didn't want to go for four more years of school, so it made sense. Elgin is the only place where I tested.

Q. How have you changed in the last 22 years?

Lalley: As a young police officer, I was probably a little bit quiet. I just did my thing. But I learned that when you're all business, people don't get to see the other side of you. Now, I let people see that I have a sense of humor and that I'm not always working.

Q. Your husband, Jim Lalley, is a police sergeant in Elgin. How does that work?

Lalley: He was hired three months after me. We don't have kids by choice, so a lot of our life is here at the police department. He never reports directly to me. I don't even see his reviews. We will retire at the same time and we plan to travel and see the world.

Q. You became chief somewhat unexpectedly after former Deputy Chief Bill Wolf took a job in Schaumburg. How did that feel?

Lalley: I was 100 percent in support of Bill being chief, but he took another opportunity. I was a commander for 6½ years and I was involved in so much stuff. That's how you feel ready -- you feel prepared. When the opportunity came up, I was ready.

Q. What's it like being a woman in a male-dominated profession?

Lalley: I was never worried about proving myself. It's always about ability, knowledge, skills and training. As a female chief, I'm going to encourage everyone. But you are a role model sometimes for people. I teach at Elgin Community College and there are a lot more females in my classes. Sometimes they will say, "I am going to do this because I see you can do it."

Q. What are your goals as chief?

Lalley: We just did a survey online, both internal and external, basically asking "What can we do better?" and "What are the things you want from your police chief?" I'm still going through those results. We need to continue our community engagement efforts and make sure we are not missing anything, and I want to look at our youth programs. I'm also looking at technology initiatives, like an artificial intelligence component to body cameras that can help generate police reports and can save time for officers to do other things.

Q. You're working on a second master's degree, right?

Lalley: I have a master's in criminal justice administration from Loyola University Chicago. Now I am doing a master's program through the Center For Homeland Defense and Security at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. I will graduate in September 2019. I have to go out there seven times for two weeks at a time. The program is free and I am using my own vacation time. I like to challenge myself and these are good topics I can bring to my community.

Q. The fatal police shooting in March of resident Decynthia Clements is being investigated by the Cook County state's attorney's office, which will decide whether it was justified. How are you preparing for the outcome?

Lalley: We are continuing to meet with community members and continuing to look at our policies and procedures, which I would do anyway as a new chief. That's also why we are in Scotland (where a team from Elgin this week is learning how police officers there respond to people armed with edged weapons). To be a leader in any profession, you have to continue to learn, to evolve, to grow, to adapt. You really have to take an analytical look at what you're doing. I always want to do better. We have to keep learning and keep growing, and the community, I think, appreciates it.