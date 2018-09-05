Images: See what surfaces in our best high school sports photos of the week

See some of the best high school sports images from this past week. Daily Herald photographers covered swimming, football, and volleyball.
Schaumburg's Hana Mollin swims the backstroke in the 200-yard medley relay against Buffalo Grove Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Eva Hartung hits the ball over the net during Tuesday's volleyball match at Palatine.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.coM
Naperville North's Ty Konrad battles Oswego's Maxwell Glover at the Best of the West boys soccer tournament Tuesday at Naperville North High School.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Jordyn Kelly (1) and Taishnayilesdi Ramirez (12) compete Tuesday during Jacobs at Hampshire volleyball.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbard North players, including Maddie Meyers, right, celebrate their team's victory over Willowbrook during Wednesday's girls volleyball match in Carol Stream.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Mundelein's Robert St. Clair heads to the finish during the Lake County cross country meet at Waukegan SportsPark Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Varisty boys race during the Lake County cross country meet at Waukegan SportsPark Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Brielle Rochester heads to the finish during the Lake County cross country meet at Waukegan SportsPark Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove's Jillian Dombroski starts the 100-yard butterfly against Schaumburg Wednesday at Buffalo Grove.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove's Jillian Dombroski works to the finish of the 100-yard butterfly against Schaumburg Wednesday at Buffalo Grove.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Ashley Smith digs out a Carmel serve during Thursday's girls volleyball match in Mundelein.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Carmel players celebrate a key point on their way to defeating Lakes in the first game of Thursday's volleyball match in Mundelein.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Lance Evans heads the ball as teammate Alfredo Najera watches against Timothy Christian Thursday in a boys soccer game in Glen Ellyn.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Isaac Moore eyes a loose ball after it was fumbled by Metea Valley quarterback Patrick Straub late in the first half Friday in Aurora. Moore snagged the ball and ran it back for a touchdown.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's William Crossen (7) is lifted up by Dylan Barrett after a touchdown run during their game Friday at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer