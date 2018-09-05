 
Images: See what surfaces in our best high school sports photos of the week

 
Patrick Kunzer
 
 
Updated 9/5/2018 8:23 AM
See some of the best high school sports images from this past week. Daily Herald photographers covered swimming, football, and volleyball.

Schaumburg's Hana Mollin swims the backstroke in the 200-yard medley relay against Buffalo Grove Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Eva Hartung hits the ball over the net during Tuesday's volleyball match at Palatine.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.coM
Naperville North's Ty Konrad battles Oswego's Maxwell Glover at the Best of the West boys soccer tournament Tuesday at Naperville North High School.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jacobs' Jordyn Kelly (1) and Taishnayilesdi Ramirez (12) compete Tuesday during Jacobs at Hampshire volleyball.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbard North players, including Maddie Meyers, right, celebrate their team's victory over Willowbrook during Wednesday's girls volleyball match in Carol Stream.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Mundelein's Robert St. Clair heads to the finish during the Lake County cross country meet at Waukegan SportsPark Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Varisty boys race during the Lake County cross country meet at Waukegan SportsPark Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Brielle Rochester heads to the finish during the Lake County cross country meet at Waukegan SportsPark Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove's Jillian Dombroski starts the 100-yard butterfly against Schaumburg Wednesday at Buffalo Grove.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove's Jillian Dombroski works to the finish of the 100-yard butterfly against Schaumburg Wednesday at Buffalo Grove.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lakes' Ashley Smith digs out a Carmel serve during Thursday's girls volleyball match in Mundelein.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Carmel players celebrate a key point on their way to defeating Lakes in the first game of Thursday's volleyball match in Mundelein.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Lance Evans heads the ball as teammate Alfredo Najera watches against Timothy Christian Thursday in a boys soccer game in Glen Ellyn.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Isaac Moore eyes a loose ball after it was fumbled by Metea Valley quarterback Patrick Straub late in the first half Friday in Aurora. Moore snagged the ball and ran it back for a touchdown.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's William Crossen (7) is lifted up by Dylan Barrett after a touchdown run during their game Friday at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
