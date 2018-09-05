Fall Barrington Wine Walk set for Oct. 13

The Fall Barrington Wine Walk, sponsored by Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and village government, will be Saturday, Oct. 13.

Tickets are $20, which includes access to a 1-ounce pour at each downtown merchant location, souvenir wineglass, a map of the wine-tasting locations and a list to check off each tasting sample.

Participants must be 21 or older and must present identification to receive a wristband. A trolley will be available to traverse downtown Barrington.

For more information, call (847) 381-2525 or visit barringtonchamber.com.