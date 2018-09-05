Buffalo Grove park board has an opening
Updated 9/5/2018 4:08 PM
The Buffalo Grove Park District board is accepting applications from residents interested in filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Commissioner Jack Schmerer.
The individual selected will serve until May 2019.
Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, and can be found on the park district website at bgparks.org, under the category of Information and on the Board of Commissioners page.
Anyone interested can call park district Executive Director Ryan Risinger for more information at (847) 850-2122.
