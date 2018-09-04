Stanley Cup greeted with festive atmosphere at Wheeling diner

Omelets, pancakes, coffee and the Stanley Cup were on the breakfast menu this morning at The Original Granny's restaurant in Wheeling.

Longtime Northwest suburban resident Steve Richmond, director of player development for the Washington Capitals, brought the iconic trophy to Granny's. As is tradition, Richmond and other members of the Capitals' roster, staff and front office get to spend a day with the Cup this summer to celebrate the team's championship season.

Excitement built in Granny's parking lot as one of the Hockey Hall of Fame's "Keepers of the Cup," Howie Borrow, unpacked the prize from its case. Richmond, a Lake Zurich resident, posed with Granny's owner and longtime friend George Kastanis before entering the eatery.

Kastanis said he got to know Richmond when he was defenseman playing for the Los Angeles Kings in the 1980s and living near Granny's in the off season. Kastanis was thrilled when Richmond informed him the Stanley Cup would be part of today's suburban tour.

"I told him I love him, and now I adore him and I love him even more," Kastanis said with a laugh amid a festive atmosphere, with customers getting pictures as the Stanley Cup sat in the middle of Richmond's table.

Richmond, 58, a Chicago native who coached in and directed the Glenview Stars youth hockey program in the late 1990s, is off to a strong start with the Stanley Cup. His breakfast crew included about 14 family members and friends.

Family friend Elizabeth Rojas got in on the fun by gently placing her 1-year-old son Adrian in the Cup, followed by Richmond drinking hot coffee from it. He poured the leftover coffee into a bus tub and wiped the inside.

"The reason we're here (at Granny's) is we've been coming here with our family for over 30 years," Richmond said. "We used to live in Buffalo Grove, so we used to come every Sunday. And I used to come here four, five times a week for 10 years in a row. George has been a good friend and they have the best omelets I've ever had. And I've had omelets all over the world."

Richmond, in his 17th year as player development boss for the Capitals, has stops in Glenview and Lake Zurich scheduled today before capping the day with the Stanley Cup at his home.