'Mary Poppins' flies into Palatine

The cast of Fremont Street Theater Company's production of "Mary Poppins" includes, from left, Kristin Joy Irvin (Winifred Banks), Sophie Kaegi (Jane Banks), Andrew J. Thayer (George Banks), Rachelle Kates (Mary Poppins), Courtney Miller (Michael Banks) and Andrew John Moxness (Bert). Courtesy of Fremont Street Theater Co.

Fremont Street Theater Company, known for producing "Broadway in Palatine" large-scale musicals, returns this week with a production of "Mary Poppins" that runs Sept. 7-16 at Cutting Hall, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine.

We caught up with director Madeline Franklin to learn more about the show.

Q. Tell us more about "Mary Poppins." Why did Fremont Street Theater Company choose this particular play?

A. This is our seventh summer musical. From 2012-2017, we have successfully produced "Anything Goes," "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Crazy for You," "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," "42nd Street" and "Beauty and the Beast." And now the iconic classic, "Mary Poppins."

In everyone's life, we have all been visited by a "Mary Poppins" who came into our lives when we needed them, and then, when learned to stand on our own two feet and face the world we live in, they faded out of our lives because we are ready to walk without help.

The show has tremendous appeal for the entire family. We want everyone to enjoy great musical theater, and FSTC is well-known for producing great art.

Q. For those who have never seen the movie, briefly describe the plot.

A. Based on P.L. Travers' beloved book series of the same name, "Mary Poppins" became an immediate hit when it premiered as a movie musical in 1964.

Forty years later, Cameron MacIntosh conceived of an enchanting stage musical that combines elements of Disney's film with material inspired by Travers' books. In the musical, Bert, a jack-of-all-trades, invites us into the world of London, England, in 1910 -- and, specifically, into the dysfunctional home of the Banks family.

Jane and Michael, the young Banks children, have sent yet another nanny packing, dismissing these children as hopelessly and irrevocably spoiled and misbehaved. With a father who works constantly and a mother who is always distracted, Jane and Michael have suffered without strong caretaking forces in their lives.

Then the magical Mary Poppins flies in on the wind, bringing with her a combination of whimsy, magic, and disciplined common sense to the children's lives. Together, they go on memorable and magical adventures -- and learn the importance of a tidy nursery and of taking the medicine they need (with a spoonful of sugar, of course.)

Mary Poppins' transformational influence does not stop with the children. Eventually, she teaches the grown-ups, as well, to open up and realize that "anything can happen if you let it."

Q. How long is the show?

A. The show runs approximately two hours and 25 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission.

Q. How difficult is it to cast a show like this?

A. The casting process is always exciting. Each musical brings in new talent, and this show is no exception. Our casting team is all theater veterans with tremendous experience, and we cast the right actors in each role.

We have a stunning cast! Our Mary Poppins, played by the brilliantly talented lyric soprano and stunning Rachelle Kates, will magically fly. Cast members travel from Chicago, Naperville, Barrington, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Sleepy Hollow, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Elgin, Highland Park, Schaumburg, Wauconda, Cary and many surrounding towns.

Q. What are some of the challenges you've faced in putting together this production?

A. There are always challenges with every production, but we meet them head-on by working with the best industry talent in the area. We chose to fly our Mary Poppins, thus we had to hire an outside contractor, Vertigo, to install the rigging system at Cutting Hall. They worked with our team for two days for safety training for our Mary and flight operators.

Funding each project is another challenge. We have yet to meet our GoFundMe capital campaign. My husband, Rusty Franklin, our managing director and executive producer, and I personally fund each show with the generosity of our sponsors.

Ticket sales alone do not carry the funding and we are dependent upon the kindness of patrons of the arts who wish to help our theater company meet our goals for costumes, sets, lighting, props, marketing, rehearsal rental, orchestra, staff stipends, theater rental, etc.

Every company needs financial support and audiences at every production. We are no exception. Rusty and I do our very best to donate to every theater company's GoFundMe campaigns and donations appeal to show our support to them because we understand. I see as many shows as possible to support my friends and colleagues for their art and their commitment.

We are $1,155 away from meeting our GFM $2,700 goal. We also held six fundraisers for the show. We partnered with Photos Hot Dogs, Lou Malnati's Pizzeria and Lamplighters, and we have an online silent auction going on right now, too.

Q. What do you, as a director, find most rewarding about a show like this?

A. The process is multifold for me. As a director, I absolutely love the exploration of characters with the actors and working with them to find their intent and purpose and delving deep into the why. So very exciting!

Working with my creative and tech teams and all my staff members is very rewarding. I am in awe of their brilliance and how much passion and expertise they bring with them.

As the artistic director, I have a to-do list that begins a week after my show closes and I begin planning for my next production. Leading the troops includes all the scheduling, contracts, hiring staff, research, fundraising, creating relationships, and so much more. It's a long list. It's all a part of what I love, and also what is challenging, too.

Q. What do you think audiences will like best about this show or find most memorable?

A. "Mary Poppins" is an iconic classic celebrating its 54th anniversary this year. Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke brought P.L. Travers' book series to life in such a brilliant, vibrant movie that has been a part of our lives for generations. It has stood the test of time. Who doesn't know "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?"