 
News

Arlington Heights dinner aims to build interfaith peace

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/4/2018 9:06 PM
hello
  • Nadia Shams of Grayslake talks with table mates during the Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights.

      Nadia Shams of Grayslake talks with table mates during the Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • People enjoy a multicultural dinner during the Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights.

      People enjoy a multicultural dinner during the Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Moulana Mehboob Mehdi of the Islamic Education Center in Glendale Heights speaks during the Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights.

      Moulana Mehboob Mehdi of the Islamic Education Center in Glendale Heights speaks during the Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • The Rev. Corey Brost, left, of St. Viator High School and Moulana Mehboob Mehdi of the Islamic Education Center in Glendale Heights meet during the Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator in Arlington Heights.

      The Rev. Corey Brost, left, of St. Viator High School and Moulana Mehboob Mehdi of the Islamic Education Center in Glendale Heights meet during the Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator in Arlington Heights. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Rabbi Steve Hart of Temple Chai in Long Grove speaks during the Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights.

      Rabbi Steve Hart of Temple Chai in Long Grove speaks during the Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • The Children of Abraham Coalition held its seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights.

      The Children of Abraham Coalition held its seventh annual 9/11 interfaith Potluck For Peace Tuesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

Muslims, Christians, Jews and Sikhs from throughout the suburbs shared a potluck dinner Tuesday night in Arlington Heights as part of their continuing effort to build interfaith peace.

The Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 Potluck For Peace drew some 200 attendees to St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. The dinner is the signature event of the coalition, which formed in memory of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks as a way to advance interfaith dialogue among teens and their families and to build relations between religions.

At the dinner, the third annual Courage of Abraham Award was given to Unity Productions Foundation, whose mission is to promote peace and pluralism in America and around the world through film production and educational campaigns.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 