Arlington Heights dinner aims to build interfaith peace

Muslims, Christians, Jews and Sikhs from throughout the suburbs shared a potluck dinner Tuesday night in Arlington Heights as part of their continuing effort to build interfaith peace.

The Children of Abraham Coalition's seventh annual 9/11 Potluck For Peace drew some 200 attendees to St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights. The dinner is the signature event of the coalition, which formed in memory of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks as a way to advance interfaith dialogue among teens and their families and to build relations between religions.

At the dinner, the third annual Courage of Abraham Award was given to Unity Productions Foundation, whose mission is to promote peace and pluralism in America and around the world through film production and educational campaigns.