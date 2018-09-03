Small group of protesters gather by Kennedy Expressway Monday

hello

Protesters march in July on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. Protesters were gathering Monday by the Kennedy Expressway in the latest effort to highlight protesters' belief the city needs to do more to fight violence and create equal opportunity. Associated Press

Protesters were outnumbered by police and people from the news media about noon Monday, when a citizens group was aiming to walk onto the Kennedy Expressway at the Cumberland Avenue ramp near the spur to O'Hare International Airport to protest violence in Chicago.

About 11:25 a.m. protest leader the Rev. Gregory Livingston posted a Facebook live video saying "this is a peaceful march; we're marching to end the violence," and showing a number of people carrying signs behind him. Livingston's video also showed media gathered across the street and lines of law enforcement personnel blocking parts of an intersection.

"We hate to put them in this position," Livingston said about those in law enforcement, "but it's something that we have to do, and we're trying to help not hurt."

The crowd was a mix of perhaps 25 protesters, a larger group of police, dozens of media representatives and a group of onlookers who came to observe the protest.

Police planned to keep protesters from blocking the expressway. No one had been arrested and the protest hadn't affected traffic as of 12:15 p.m.

The protest is not expected to affect drivers accessing I-190 into O'Hare by the Tri-State Tollway or driving west on the Jane Addams Tollway (I-90). Alternate routes into the airport are from Mannheim Road in Chicago and River Road in Rosemont, officials said.

Protesters are marching for a list of "demands" including the resignation of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, economic investment on the south and west sides of Chicago, repurposing of shuttered Chicago Public Schools, resources for black-led anti-violence initiatives, legislation to help people leaving prison find jobs, legislation in support of increasing African Americans in construction jobs and a renegotiation of the Chicago police officers' union contract.

The march is the third of recent roadway actions related to violence in Chicago; other events have included protests this summer on Lake Shore Drive and the Dan Ryan Expressway.