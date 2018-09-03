Schaumburg Septemberfest closes early while Lake, Northern Cook counties watch rivers for possible flooding

Storm clouds form over Lakemoor Monday as much of Lake County was hit by afternoon storms. Courtesy of Cindy Graff

Thunderstorms, some violent, disrupted festivals, Labor Day cookouts and traffic as they moved through the Chicago area Monday afternoon.

Schaumburg officials called off Septemberfest for the remainder of the day for the safety of attendees, vendors and employees. Naperville's Last Fling closed Family Fun Land about 12:30 p.m. but reopened the carnival and block party areas at 4:45.

A tornado warning came and went in Lake County.

Some communities in Lake and Northern Cook counties experienced minor flooding after heavy rains Sunday into Monday, and riverside towns kept a close watch on bodies of water that forecasters say could rise.

Minor flooding was reported in Highland Park and Deerfield, with the city of Highland Park offering sand bags at its public services center and closing Trail Way and Tanglewood Court Monday morning due to flooding.

Flooding near 190 is slowing traffic near Mannheim. If you're headed to @fly2ohare plan accordingly @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ueJ6QsFJ1a — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) September 3, 2018

Heavy rain in the Rosemont area caused flash flooding in some parts Monday afternoon. Rosemont public safety employees helped block roadways until water levels receded and assisted residents whose homes, apartments and businesses began to take on water.

The National Weather Service shortly before noon Monday issued a flood advisory for the Des Plaines River, citing high water level readings in Gurnee and Lincolnshire. The advisory lasts through Tuesday evening.

In Gurnee, the river measured 6.5 feet about 11:30 a.m. Monday, with forecasters predicting it could hit 6.8 feet by the evening after between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell during a span of 24 hours. Flood stage is 7 feet.

"Rising to flood stage can't be ruled out if another round of very heavy rainfall occurs," the flood advisory said.

In Lincolnshire, the Des Plaines River was at 11.7 feet at 10:45 a.m., predicted to rise to 12.1 feet by Monday evening. Flood stage is 12.5 feet.

Officials with the Fox Waterway Agency, which regulates boating on the Fox River and Chain 'O Lakes, issued a no-wake restriction due to high water in the upper and lower river areas Monday morning, saying all boaters must drive slowly at a no-wake pace. The agency also said a debris advisory is in place across the entire waterway.