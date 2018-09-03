Lightning strike requires water rescue of injured man in Naperville

Two men were injured after a lightning strike at Whalon Lake in Naperville.

Two men were injured after a lightning strike at Whalon Lake in Naperville, authorities said Monday afternoon, one of them severely.

A water rescue team from the Naperville Fire Department pulled one man out of the water about 1:30 p.m. with severe injuries, Deputy Chief Andy Dina said, while paramedics assisted another man on shore with minor injuries.

The Naperville crew removed the severely injured man from the lake, which is inside a Will County forest preserve, before assisting fire agencies from Aurora, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Lisle-Woodridge or Warrenville could arrive.

"They had him out of the water within minutes," Dina said.

The Naperville Fire Department took the man with more serious injuries to a hospital, while an ambulance from Bolingbrook transported the man with minor injuries.

The men were injured as a result of a lightning strike that was part of a line of storms that rolled through the suburbs early Monday afternoon, causing a tornado watch in Lake County and downpours with thunder and lightning in Cook County as well.

Dina could not immediately provide more information on the injured men, but said he is working with Naperville Police to release details later.

The water rescue occurred shortly after firefighters finished responding to an attic fire that began before storms rolled through.

The cause of the fire on Waxwing Avenue just south of 75th Street remains under investigation. Dina said the residents who were home at the time evacuated before firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. The fire remained confined largely to the attic.

"We were just wrapping that up and then this call came in," Dina said. "So it's been a pretty nutty Labor Day."