Lake, Northern Cook counties watching rivers for possible flooding

Storm clouds form over Lakemoor Monday as much of Lake County was hit by afternoon storms. Courtesy of Cindy Graff

A tornado warning came and went in Lake County as thunderstorms, some violent, moved through the Chicago area Monday afternoon.

Some communities in Lake and Northern Cook counties also are experiencing minor flooding after heavy rains Sunday and Monday, and riverside towns are keeping their eyes on bodies of water that forecasters say could be prone to rise.

Minor flooding has been reported in communities including Highland Park and Deerfield, with the city of Highland Park offering sand bags at its public services center and saying Trail Way and Tanglewood Court were closed Monday morning because of flooding.

The National Weather Service shortly before noon Monday issued a flood advisory for the Des Plaines River, citing high water level readings in Gurnee and Lincolnshire. The advisory lasts through Tuesday evening.

In Gurnee, the river measured 6.5 feet about 11:30 a.m. Monday, with forecasters predicting it could hit 6.8 feet by the evening after between 2 and 4 inches of rain fell during a span of 24 hours. Flood stage is 7 feet.

"Rising to flood stage can't be ruled out if another round of very heavy rainfall occurs," the flood advisory said.

In Lincolnshire, the Des Plaines River was at 11.7 feet at 10:45 a.m., predicted to rise to 12.1 feet by Monday evening. Flood stage is 12.5 feet.

Officials with the Fox Waterway Agency, which regulates boating on the Fox River and Chain 'O Lakes, issued a no-wake restriction due to high water in the upper and lower river areas Monday morning, saying all boaters must drive slowly at a no-wake pace. The agency also said a debris advisory is in place across the entire waterway.